PALMDALE
Newcomer and Friendship Club due to gather
The Newcomers/Friendship Club meets for a no-host lunch at 11 a.m., Monday, at Sizzler restaurant, 853 West Palmdale Blvd.
LANCASTER
Craft show concludes today
The Crafty Folks Market’s craft show concludes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., today, at the Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 44702 Cedar Ave.
Fall, Halloween and other holiday decorations, jewelry, home decor, custom merchandise, clothing, sweet treats and more will be sold. Assorted food vendors and popular food trucks will be on hand as well.
No entry fee to attend; masks must be worn indoors at all times. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lancaster-General Henry H. Arnold Lodge No. 437 community projects.
Elks lodge sets fundraisers
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, today.
The features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes and with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
