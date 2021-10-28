LANCASTER
Elks Lodge will host Halloween party
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will hold its 51st Children’s Halloween Party from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday.
The event is for community children age 12 and younger, accompanied by an adult. It will feature a goodie bag at the door, a haunted house with “live” actors, games, a choice of a hamburger or hot dog and punch ($1 for attendees over 12).
Women from AV Emblem Club No. 76 are assisting.
For details, call the lodge at 661-942-1625 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
