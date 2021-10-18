QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Republican women meeting
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will meet at noon, Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive.
Loren Spivak, author of “The Free Market Warrior,” will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $17.
For reservations and/or details, 661-274-8533.
Senior dance troupe seeks new dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
LANCASTER
Elks Lodge sets Halloween party
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will hold its 51st Children’s Halloween Party from 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31.
The event is for community children age 12 and younger, accompanied by an adult. It will feature a goodie bag at the door, a haunted house with “live” actors, games, a choice of a hamburger or hot dog and punch ($1 for attendees over 12).
Women from AV Emblem Club No. 76 are assisting.
For details, call the lodge at 661-942-1625 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
