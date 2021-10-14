PALMDALE
Republican women meet on Tuesday
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will meet at noon, Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive.
Loren Spivak, author of “The Free Market Warrior,” will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $17.
For reservations and/or details, 661-274-8533.
Community book sale planned
Friends of the Palmdale Library will conduct a community book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
Three sizes of bags will be available for sale — for $8, $4 and 2 — and customers can fill their bags with as many books as will fit.
For details, call the library at 661-267-5600.
Senior dance troupe seeks new dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
