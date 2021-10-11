Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 65F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.