LANCASTER
Ukulele club convenes today
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., today, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Beekeepers plan to meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics will include deciding whether to skip a December meeting, fall hive management (including watering and feeding), combatting problems, winterizing beehives, winter activities/preparing for spring, basic equipment and protective gear and obtaining bees.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
