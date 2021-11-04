LANCASTER
Group deals with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Beekeepers plan to meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics will include deciding whether to skip a December meeting, fall hive management (including watering and feeding), combatting problems, winterizing beehives, winter activities/preparing for spring, basic equipment and protective gear and obtaining bees. For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
PALMDALE
Genealogical Society plans Show and Tell
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m., Nov. 10, in the Lilac Room at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
After a brief business meeting, members will participate in an annual Genealogical Show and Tell. Members and non-members will share their family history, genealogical research, artifacts, documents, or anything they may want to share that helped in their research.
Refreshments will be served after the meeting.
For details, call 661-675-5817.
