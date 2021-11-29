QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss support group to meet today
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Bridge club offers lessons for beginners
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Rainbow Girls set Tea and Boutique event
The Lancaster Rainbow Girls will host a Polar Express themed Tea and Boutique, Dec. 11, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East. Ave. Q.
Doors to the boutique open at noon, and tea begins at 1 p.m.. Ticket purchase not necessary to shop the boutique. Tea tickets are $5, and include tea treats, as well as heartier fare, for lunch.
Also planned are a table decorating contest, a sweet shop, Bitty Bows for babies and a visit from Santa Claus.
Tickets may be purchased at the door, from any Rainbow girl, or by calling Lucetta Kapper at 948-2476.
