LANCASTER
Elks planning pancake breakfast
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave K, will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon, today.
Veterans who show proper verification of military service can eat at no charge, to show appreciation for their service to our country. The cost for all others is $1.
For details, call 661-942-1625 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
Elks Hoop Shoot event is today
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will conduct its annual National Elks Hoop Shoot competition for children in the Lancaster area ages eight to 13 years old from 9 a.m. to noon, today, at the Antelope Valley College Gymnasium, 3041 West Ave. K.
Competitors (girls and boys) are divided into age groups and given the opportunity to shoot 25 free throws for score. Winners will receive a medal and the opportunity to move on to the District event.
Children ages eight and nine compete from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by 10- and 11-year-olds from 10 to 11 a.m. and 12- and 13-year-olds from 11 a.m. to noon.
Competitors are encouraged to arrive one hour before their time slot to register and warm up.
For details, call Glen Campbell at 661-718-8758.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., today, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
PALMDALE
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance. Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
