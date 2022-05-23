QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The group allows caregivers, family and friends to share feelings, concerns and support in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Annual barbecue set for October
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue takes place, Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
PALMDALE
Saddle Up seeks volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
For details or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
