QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12. For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Garcia to speak to GOP women
US Rep. Mike Garcia will be the guest speaker via Zoom as the Antelope Valley Republican Women meet at noon, Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive. Lunch is $20. Call 661-274-8533 for reservations.
LANCASTER
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705. Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Friends of Bill W. Club
The Antelope Valley chapter of the Friends of Bill W. Club, 42545 Wall St., Unit 115, hosts various self-help meetings at noon daily. Open meeting times are available for other groups, including Cocaine Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alanon or any 12-step group. For details, call Steven Nona at 661-942-9063.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
