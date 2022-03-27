LANCASTER
Emotion topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Annual barbecue set in October
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
ROSAMOND
Animal facility needs volunteers
The Animal Education at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help with reopening in April.
Volunteers need to be at least 16 years old (13 with an adult or parent). They will be working with seasoned volunteers and help with animals, cutting carrots and helping with other needed tasks.
For details, contact windsweptranch@gmail.com, leave a message on Windswept Ranch’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or call 661-972-1901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.