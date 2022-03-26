LANCASTER
Vets group sets Casino Night
AdoptaAtRiskVeteran and the Palmdale American Legion (for Veterans of the Antelope Valley) will conduct a Casino Night from 6 to 11 p.m., today, at University of Antelope Valley, 44055 Sierra Highway.
Veterans 65 and older get in free and receive $100 in playing chips. Advance-sale ticket purchases are $25; tickets at the door are $50.
The ticket price includes chips and a ticket for a basket drawing. A cash bar also is available.
RSVP to 661-208-0863 as seating is limited to 300 guests or purchase discounted advance sale tickets via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/american-legion-casino-night-fundraiser-tickets-295444712087
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturdays, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emotion is topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Veterans event is rescheduled
Due to the recent surge in COVID cases, the annual Evening of Community Support Vets 4 Veterans has been rescheduled for Friday.
The event will be at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. West.
To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or donate an item to the silent auction, email info@avvets4veterans or call 833-532-2445.
PALMDALE
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.