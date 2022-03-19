LEONA VALLEY
Sertoma seeks members
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “Service to Mankind” non-profit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more through fundraising efforts, conducts breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
LANCASTER
Iris, daylily group plans presentation
The Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society and Allie Deaton will present “One Day Wonders … the Daylily” from 1 to 3 p.m., today, at the Antelope Acres Community Center, 8812 West Ave. E-8, at 90th Street West.
During April, the Society will not have its monthly club meeting, but it is conducting an iris sale at its nursery. Also planned are a nursery cleanup event at 9 a.m., April 28, and sale days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.
For details call Marylin at 661-305-8585.
Webinar targets falling at home
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster, 43454 30th St. West, invites the community to learn how to reduce the risk of falling at home, with a free webinar at 1 p.m., Thursday.
Adrian Cagigas, a licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert, will host the free webinar.
For details, contact Prestige Senior Living Lancaster at 661-949-2177.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.