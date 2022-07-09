LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emotion topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
ROSAMOND
Animal center needs volunteers
The Animal Education Center at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help on Saturdays.
The ranch, a nonprofit that has a variety of animals, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays.
For details, call 661-972-1901 or leave a personal message on Windswept Ranch on Facebook or Instagram.
PALMDALE
Saddle Up seeks volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided. Horse experience is not necessary.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
