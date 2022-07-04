QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Friends of Bill W. Club meetings
The Antelope Valley chapter of the Friends of Bill W. Club, 42545 Wall St., Unit 115, hosts various self-help meetings at noon daily.
Open meeting times are available for other groups, including Cocaine Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alanon or any 12-step group.
For details, call Steven Nona at 661-942-9063.
PALMDALE
Annual car show, poker run set
Vets4Veterans will hold its 11th annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show poker run and car show from noon, Sept. 18, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The poker run begins at 9 a.m. at Antelope Valley Harley Davidson, 1759 West Ave. J-12 in Lancaster.
The $25 registration includes the car show and poker run entry. Food trucks, a kids zone, craft vendors, music and a raffle are planned.
Go to www.AVVets4Veterans.org for details.
