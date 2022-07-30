LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 11:17 am
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Assisted living center plans fair
Prestige Assisted Living, 43454 30th St. West, will hold its inaugural Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 20.
Among those planning to be on site for the fair are Frye Chiropractic Ind., My Nutrition AV, Align Senior Care, Care One Hospice, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ronald Klumpp, public notary Deysi Mendoza, Heaven Sent, Heritage Sierra Medical Group and First Valley Medical Group.
For details, call Prestige at 661-949-2177.
Friends of Bill W. Club meetings set
The Antelope Valley chapter of the Friends of Bill W. Club, 42545 Wall St., Unit 115, hosts various self-help meetings at noon daily.
Open meeting times are available for other groups, including Cocaine Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alanon or any 12-step group.
For details, call Steven Nona at 661-942-9063.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
