LANCASTER
Rainbow Girls plan tea event
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will present a tea event at 4 p.m., today, at The Rainbow House, 1656 West Ave. L-12.
The free admission includes the opportunity to create your own tea hat, tea service, a silent auction and frivolous activities. Shade is ample and a light dinner will be served.
For details or to RSVP, call Lucetta at 661-948-2476.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more through fundraising efforts, conducts breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
PALMDALE
Annual car show, poker run set
Vets4Veterans will hold its 11th annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show poker run and car show from noon, Sept. 18, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The poker run begins at 9 a.m., at Antelope Valley Harley Davidson, 1759 West Ave. J-12 in Lancaster.
The $25 registration includes the car show and poker run entry. Food trucks, a kids zone, craft vendors, music and a raffle are planned.
Go to www.AVVets4Veterans.org for details.
