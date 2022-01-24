PALMDALE
Orientation for pageant coming
Orientation for the 2022 Palmdale Queens Scholarship Pageant will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., today, at William Edwards Photography, 38434 Ninth St. East.
The age groups are Miss (16 to 19 years old), Junior Miss (11 to 14 years old), Young Miss (age nine by May 1 to age 11 by Sept. 1) and Little Miss (six to eight years old by May 1).
For details, call pageant director Sarah Lewelling at 661-317-1139.
Valentines Dance set at Marie Kerr
The city will host at “Mommy & Me Valentines Dance” for ages five through 12 from 1 to 4 p.m., Feb. 11, at the Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Admission is free, but registration is required. Register at http://apm.activecommunities.com/palmdale/Activity_Search/8687. Space is limited so early registration is suggested.
For details, call 661-267-5611.
LANCASTER
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Ukulele club slates meetings
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
