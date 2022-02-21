QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
Contestants for pageant sought
Contestants are being sought for the Quartz Hill Community Queens Scholarship Pageant.
For details, contact Ginny Beaver at 609-3334.
LANCASTER
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
PALMDALE
Saddle Up seeks volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided.
Horse experience is not necessary.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
