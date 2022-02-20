LANCASTER
Black History Month event set
A Black History Month Art Show & Celebration will take place from noon to 6 p.m., Feb. 26, at Sol Plaza Boutique Mall, 1140 Commerce Center Drive.
For details, email co@solplazamall.com or call 661-729-4900.
Elks lodge sets fundraisers
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Pageant seeks contestants
The Palmdale Queens Pageant is seeking contestants.
The age groups are Little Miss (six to eight years old by May 1), Young Miss (nine years old by May 1 to 11 years old by Sept. 1), Junior Miss (11 to 14 years old by Aug. 1) and Miss (16 to 19 years old by May 1. The deadline to apply is Feb. 27.
For details, email PalmdalePageant@yahoo.com or call Sarah Lewelling at 661-317-1139.
