LANCASTER
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Retired teachers to award grants
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school.
The application deadline is Feb. 12. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.
PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lesson are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesdays, at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
