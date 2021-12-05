LANCASTER
Rainbow Girls set tea, boutique
The Lancaster Rainbow Girls will host a Polar Express themed Tea and Boutique, Dec. 11, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East. Ave. Q.
Doors to the boutique open at noon, and tea begins at 1 p.m.. Ticket purchase not necessary to shop the boutique. Tea tickets are $5, and include tea treats, as well as heartier fare, for lunch.
Also planned are a table decorating contest, a sweet shop, Bitty Bows for babies and a visit from Santa Claus.
Tickets may be purchased at the door, from any Rainbow girl, or by calling Lucetta Kapper at 948-2476.
Elks lodge plans fundraisers
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
