PALMDALE

Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles

The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.

For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.

Vets 4 Veterans meet monthly

Vets 4 Veterans conducts its monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.

Among the monthly activities are discussing future activities, such as grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and a future Vets 4 Veterans Training Program.

The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January.

LANCASTER

Clean up with Declutter Buddies

The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.

For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.

Health center in need of volunteers

The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.

For details, call 661-471-4138.

Caregivers can get support

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.

The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.

For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 3100.

LITTLEROCK

Equestrian center is open

The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.

The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.

Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.