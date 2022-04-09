LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Spiritual emotion topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Breast milk event planned
The Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West, will conduct a Mother’s Milk Bank Breastmilk Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 7.
For details, call the center at 661-726-6210.
ROSAMOND
Animal facility needs volunteers
The Animal Education at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help with reopening in April.
Volunteers need to be at least 16 years old (13 with an adult or parent). They will be working with seasoned volunteers and help with animals, cutting carrots and helping with other needed tasks. Some of the animals to work with are camels, emu, farm animals and deer.
Prior experience is not required, just the love of animals and willingness to learn.
For details, contact windsweptranch@gmail.com, leave a message on Windswept Ranch’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or call 661-972-1901.
