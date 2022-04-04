QUARTZ HILL

Weight loss group to meet

The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.

For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.

PALMDALE

Newcomer and Friendship Club

The Newcomers/Friendship Club meets for a no-host lunch at 11 a.m., on the first Monday of every month, except July, August and September, at Sizzler restaurant, 853 West Palmdale Blvd.

Saddle Up seeks volunteers

Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.

For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.

LANCASTER

Caregivers can get support

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.

For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.

