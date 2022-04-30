PALMDALE
Rainbow Girls’ moms event set
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will hold a Mom’s Morning Out Brunch, today, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East Ave. Q.
Brunch will be served from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 for moms and $10 for all other guests, and are available from any Rainbow Girl or at the door.
There will be a small gift for each mom attending. A gift shop will be open with select items, suitable for gifting Mom or yourself.
For details, contact Lucetta Kappers at 661-948-2476.
LANCASTER
Essay contest for girls planned
Rev. Dr. Yvonne Price of the Antelope Valley Lancaster Female Center is sponsoring a “Say Yes! I need a Dress” short essay contest.
High school senior females graduating this year from any Lancaster high school are eligible to enter. Entries may be dropped off at The Office, 626 West Lancaster Boulevard. Entry deadline is today.
For details, call 661-403-6653.
Dinner honors Vietnam veterans
The Antelope Valley American Legion Post 311 in Lancaster will host a special Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Dinner, today, at the post, 44355 40th St. East.
The guest speakers will be Vietnam refugees thanking the veterans for their freedom. Most of the refugees were on the last flight out of Saigon before the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975.
The post is looking for business and/or individual sponsors to sponsor a Vietnam veteran for the night’s dinner. Each sponsorship is $25. The post is hoping to have 140 sponsors.
For details, call 661-810-3391 or 661-946-1919.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturdays, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
