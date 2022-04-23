LANCASTER
Essay contest for girls planned
Rev. Dr. Yvonne Price of the Antelope Valley Lancaster Female Center is sponsoring a “Say Yes! I need a Dress” short essay contest.
High school senior females graduating this year from any Lancaster high school are eligible to enter. Entries may be dropped off at The Office, 626 West Lancaster Boulevard. Entry deadline is April 30.
For details, call 661-403-6653.
Breast milk event planned
The Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West, will conduct a Mother’s Milk Bank Breastmilk Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 7.
For details, call the center at 661-726-6210.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emotion topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
PALMDALE
Rainbow Girls’ moms event set
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will hold a Mom’s Morning Out Brunch, April 30, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East Ave. Q.
Brunch will be served from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 for moms and $10 for all other guests, and are available from any Rainbow Girl or at the door.
There will be a small gift for each mom attending. A gift shop will be open with select items, suitable for gifting Mom or yourself.
For details, contact Lucetta Kappers at 661-948-2476.
