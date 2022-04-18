QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Breast milk event planned
The Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West, will conduct a Mother’s Milk Bank Breastmilk Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 7.
For details, call the center at 661-726-6210.
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
PALMDALE
Republican women to meet
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will meet at noon, Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive.
Lunch is $20. Angela Underwood-Jacobs and John Elist will be guest speakers.
Contact Penny Ellis at 661-274-8533 or pjellis613@sbcglobal.net for details.
