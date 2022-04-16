LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more through fundraising efforts, conducts breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from eight to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Dinner honors Vietnam vets
The Antelope Valley American Legion Post 311 in Lancaster will host a special Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Dinner, on April 30, at the post, 44355 40th St. East.
The guest speakers will be Vietnam refugees thanking the veterans for their freedom. Most of the refugees were on the last flight out of Saigon before the fall of Saigon, on April 30, 1975.
The post is looking for business and/or individual sponsors to sponsor a Vietnam veteran for the night’s dinner. Each sponsorship is $25. The post is hoping to have 140 sponsors.
For details, call 661-810-3391 or 661-946-1919.
PALMDALE
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
