QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss support group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m. Mondays in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Bridge club offers beginning lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Beekeepers plan monthly meetings
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics for August will include summer hive management (including watering and feeding), harvesting honey and combating problems.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 3100.
