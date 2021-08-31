PALMDALE

Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles

The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.

Vets 4 Veterans meet monthly

Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.

The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month.

LANCASTER

Seniors’ fitness, topic of webinar

Prestige Senior Living, 43454 30th St. West, will conduct a free webinar at 2 p.m., today, on the  importance of physical fitness for seniors and why it’s never too late to start living your healthiest life.

Visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com to RSVP for the webinar.

Clean up with Declutter Buddies

The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.

Toastmasters group conducts virtual meets

The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.

For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).

LEONA VALLEY

Sertoma seeks members

Leona Valley Sertoma is seeking new members. Its breakfast meetings take place at 8 a.m. on either the first or third Saturday of the month at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.

For details, call Jan at 661-270-9268 or email 1grannyjanny@att.net

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.