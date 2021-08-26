LANCASTER
Seniors’ fitness topic of webinar
Prestige Senior Living, 43454 30th St. West, will conduct a free webinar at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the importance of physical fitness for seniors and why it’s never too late to start living your healthiest life.
Adrian Cagigas, a licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert, will speak about the importance of exercise and physical activity for seniors. Cagigas plans to explain the benefits of regular exercise for seniors, including how maintaining physical fitness can help reduce falls.
Visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com to RSVP for the webinar.
Toastmasters group conducts virtual meets
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Beekeepers buzz for monthly meeting
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
