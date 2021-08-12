PALMDALE
Women’s Club meets via Zoom today
The Palmdale Women’s Club will have their monthly meeting today on Zoom, with log-on and social at 1030 a.m. and the meeting starting at 11.
Visitors are welcome.
Contact Diane Shorter at 661-952-8453 to get the Zoom address or for questions about the organization. Questions may also be sent to poof1967@aol.com
LANCASTER
Health center in need of volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 3100.
Nonprofit seeks to help foster youth, needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
