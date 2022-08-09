Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 99F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.