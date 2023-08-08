QUARTZ HILL
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, weather permitting, at George Lane County Park, 5520 West Ave. L-8.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
LANCASTER
Black breastfeeding
Antelope Valley Medical Center hosts a Black breastfeeding support group that meets from 11 a.m. to noon every second Tuesday of the month in the center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West.
For details, contact Aaqueelah Russell at 661-726-6441 or aqueelah.russell@avmc.org.
Family History Center
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Caregivers Support Group
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Antelope Valley Beekeepers
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
