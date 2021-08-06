LEONA VALLEY
Membership open for Sertoma
Leona Valley Sertoma is seeking new members. Its breakfast meetings take place at 8 a.m. on either the first or third Saturday of the month at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, call Jan at 661-270-9268 or email 1grannyjanny@att.net
LANCASTER
Beekeepers plan monthly meetings
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics for August will include summer hive management (including watering and feeding), harvesting honey and combating problems.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Nonprofit seeks to help foster youth
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
