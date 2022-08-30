LANCASTER
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays. For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition hosts a free Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
Annual car show, poker run set
Vets4Veterans will hold its 11th annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show and poker run and car show beginning at noon, Sept. 18, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The poker run begins at 9 a.m. at Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson, 1759 West Ave. J-12 in Lancaster.
The $25 registration includes the car show and poker run entry. Food trucks, a kids zone, craft vendors, music and a raffle are planned.
Go to www.AVVets4Veterans.org for details.
