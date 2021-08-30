QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Genealogy group to gather
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Sept. 8, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
The event, which is open to members and non-members, will begin with a very brief business meeting and then a special presentation by Timothy Marxer. The program is free and is in-person and online.
Send an email to AVGS@avgenealogy.org for the online link to access the meeting.
Vets 4 Veterans meet monthly
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month.
Among the monthly activities are discussing future activities, such as grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and expansion of the Vets 4 Veterans Training Program to include several small businesses that are offering apprentice/intern opportunities to local veterans.
The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January.
LANCASTER
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
