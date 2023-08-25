PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30.
Email funafterfortypalmdale@gmail.com or go to funafter40.org for details.
LANCASTER
Shoptalk Toastmasters
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7:10 to 8:30 a.m. Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Church giveaways
Agape Community Church, 1722 East Lancaster Blvd., holds a free grocery giveaway at 11 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month.
For details, call 661-949-1912.
Pickleball lessons
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-3357 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Bags4kids non-profit
Bags4kids a non-profit that helps foster children with basic necessities, needs hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.