PALMDALE
Fill-a-Bag Book Sale coming
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PALMDALE
Fill-a-Bag Book Sale coming
The Friends of the Library are holding a Fill-a-Bag Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at the Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
A wide selection of gently used items — fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, audio books and CDs — will be available. Bags are purchased for $2, $4 or $8, then can be filled with as many books/items as fit in the bag.
Call 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library for details.
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
LANCASTER
Elks leader to visit Lancaster
California-Hawaii Elks Association President Brad Smith and First Lady Agnes will visit Lancaster Elks Lodge 1625, 240 East Ave. K, Friday through Sunday.
The lodge will celebrate with dinners at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, with no-host cocktails at 6 p.m., each night. The two will join the lodge for a breakfast, on Sunday morning.
Lancaster Lodge Exalted Ruler Jerry Mundell will join Smith while touring the Valley prior to the festivities.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.