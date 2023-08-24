PALMDALE
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making and being a caregiver.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30.
Email funafterfortypalmdale@gmail.com or go to funafter40.org for details.
LANCASTER
Emotions Anonymous
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Old Timers Barbecue
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
ROSAMOND
Animal Education Center
The Animal Education Center at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help on Saturdays to care for animals.
For details, call 661-972-1901 or leave a personal message for Windswept Ranch on Facebook or Instagram.
