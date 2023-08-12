LANCASTER
Pickleball lessons
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-3357 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Revealing Truth
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical, spiritual, emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Elks Lodge fundraiser
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, holds a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Caregivers Support Group
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Black breastfeeding
Antelope Valley Medical Center hosts a Black breastfeeding support group that meets from 11 a.m. to noon every second Tuesday of the month in the center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West.
Registration is not required. For details, contact Aaqueelah Russell at 661-726-6441 or aqueelah.russell@avmc.org.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m. on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of the month at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Family History Center
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
QUARTZ HILL
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m. Mondays in the multi-purpose room at Mayflower Gardens, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Neighborhood Watch
The Lake Los Angeles Community Neighborhood and Business Watch group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at M&G’s Restaurant, 40134 170th St. East.
Deputies will be available to address questions.
