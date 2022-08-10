PALMDALE
‘Google Lens’ topic of meeting
“Genealogy Tools – Google Lens” is the topic of the Antelope Valley Genealogical Society’s business meeting and lecture at 7 p.m., today, in the Lilac at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
An ice cream social also is planned. The meeting also will be held virtually.
Got to https://www.avgenealogy.org/meeting to attend.
Sister city group gathers today
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition hosts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Beekeepers plan to meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., today, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
