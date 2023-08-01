PALMDALE
Vets 4 Veterans
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 4:22 am
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month.
Topics of discussion are grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and expansion of the Vets 4 Veterans Training Program to include several small businesses that are offering apprentice/intern opportunities to local veterans.
LANCASTER
Family History Center
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m. on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of the month at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers Support Group
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The group, which meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, will discuss decluttering lives in all areas.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
