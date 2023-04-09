MOJAVE
Annual Easter egg hunt coming
Mojave’s annual Easter egg hunt will be held today at Mojave Veterans Park, 15580 O St.
There will be more than 3,000 chocolate eggs hidden, some of which have tickets for baskets of goodies to be given away. Cody Ferguson will portray the Easter Bunny to delight children and parents.
For details, call Ted at 661-824-2240.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss club to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays in the multi-purpose room at Mayflower Gardens, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
LANCASTER
Group discusses spiritual emotion
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical, spiritual, emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks Lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, holds a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
ROSAMOND
Animal center needs volunteers
The Animal Education Center at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help on Saturdays to care for animals.
The ranch, a nonprofit that has a variety of animals, from pheasant, sheep, goats to emu, bison to zebra, is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays.
For details, call 661-972-1901 or leave a personal message for Windswept Ranch on Facebook or Instagram.
