LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Annual barbecue set for October
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
Nonprofit needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, needs hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
