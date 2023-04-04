LANCASTER
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group, which meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Old Timers Barbecue set
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
PALMDALE
Vets 4 Veterans to convene
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month.
Topics of discussion are grocery deliveries to 50 veterans and expansion of the Vets 4 Veterans Training Program to include several small businesses that are offering apprentice/intern opportunities to veterans.
QUARTZ HILL
Woman’s Club meets monthly
The Quartz Hill Woman’s club meets at 10:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, between September and June, at the Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive, in Lancaster.
For details or to confirm attendance, contact Becky Robinson at 661-839-5049.
Registration open for parade
Registration is open for the 71st annual Almond Blossom Parade, which will be held April 15 along 50th Street West between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue L-6.
The pet parade begins at 8 a.m., with the full parade starting at 9 a.m.
Visit www.quartzhillchamber.com to register.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
MOJAVE
Easter egg hunt coming
Mojave’s annual Easter egg hunt will be held on Saturday at Mojave Veterans Park, 15580 O St.
There will be more than 3,000 chocolate eggs hidden, some of which have tickets for baskets of goodies to be given away.
For details, call Ted at 661-824-2240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.