PALMDALE
Fill-A-Bag Book Sale
The Friends of the Palmdale Public Library are hosting a Fill-A-Bag Book Sale will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 6 at the Inkwell Book & Art Festival at the Legacy Commons Park, 930 East Ave Q-9.
A wide selection of used books — fiction, non-fiction and children’s books — will be available along with DVDs and CDs. Bags are purchased for $2, $4 or $8, then can be filled with as many books/items as one can fit in the bag.
Call 661-267-5600 or visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/Inkwell for details.
LANCASTER
Old Timers Barbecue
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15, in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m.
Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
History center story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register for the event.
Caregivers Support Group
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details about the group, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
