PALMDALE
Moose Lodge yard sale
Palmdale Moose Lodge No. 507, 3101 East Ave. Q, will have an indoor yard sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., today.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available.
For details, call 661-609-6976.
Newcomer and Friendship Club
The Newcomers/Friendship Club meets for a no-host lunch at 11 a.m., Monday, at Sizzler restaurant, 853 West Palmdale Blvd.
The guest for the May 1 meeting is Karen Roseberry of Care Net Women’s Resource Center.
LANCASTER
Pickleball lessons
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Elks Lodge fundraiser
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, holds a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
QUARTZ HILL
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays in the multi-purpose room at Mayflower Gardens, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
